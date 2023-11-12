The 49ers won big on Sunday, rolling past the Jaguars to improve to 6-3 on the 2023 season. But star running back Christian McCaffrey saw his historic touchdown streak come to a close, even with San Francisco trying repeatedly to get him a score.

Up 34-3 in the waning minutes of Week 10's contest, the 49ers ran four straight plays in McCaffrey's direction, including a fourth-and-goal pass from backup quarterback Sam Darnold. But the Jaguars kept the All-Pro out of the end zone, ending his streak of consecutive games with a TD at 17, tied for the longest in NFL history.

Had McCaffrey scored Sunday, he would've broken the record set by Colts Hall of Famer Lenny Moore from 1963-1964. He previously passed NFL legends John Riggins, O.J. Simpson and Emmitt Smith with his TD streak. The historic stretch began in December 2022, just over a month after he was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers.

McCaffrey still had a big hand in Sunday's rout of Jacksonville, rushing for 95 yards and adding another 47 yards on six catches. More importantly, his 49ers halted a three-game losing streak to reclaim the top spot in the NFC West.