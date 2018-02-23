Jaguars hand out extensions to Marrone, Coughlin and Caldwell after playoff run

After watching his team reach the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has decided to hand out contract extensions to everyone involved with the team's success.

The team announced on Friday that the contract of coach Doug Marrone has been extended for two years. The Jaguars also added two years to the contracts of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell. All three contracts will now expire following the 2021 season.

"The decision to extend the contracts of Tom, Dave and Doug isn't so much a reward for last season, which no doubt was impressive, as it is to recognize their importance to our football team this coming season and for years to follow," Khan said in a statement. "We're past celebrating the accomplishments of our division title and playoff run, and now it's time to take the next step. We need the right leadership firmly in place to make that happen, and it's good to know we'll have that with Tom, Dave and Doug secure in their roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Caldwell has been the general manager in Jacksonville since 2013 and didn't have much success until this year, when the team brought in Coughlin, who was hired in January 2017. Marrone has been with the Jaguars as an assistant since the beginning of the 2015 season and was promoted to head coach when Coughlin was hired.

"The success we had last season was due to the efforts of many people, but Doug and Dave certainly played key leadership roles in guiding our team," Coughlin said. "They set the tone and managed the process on a daily basis, and we look forward to building on that process throughout this offseason and the coming season."

With Coughlin and Caldwell making the personnel decisions and Marrone running things on the field, the Jaguars finished 10-6 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2007. The 2017 season also saw the Jags reach the AFC title game for the first time since the 1999 season. The 2017 season also saw the Jaguars host their first home playoff game since January 2000.

With the three now under contract until 2021, one of the first big decisions they'll have to make involved Blake Bortles. The quarterback's fifth-year option that will pay him $19 million in 2018 becomes fully guaranteed on March 14. If Bortles is still on the roster at that point, then it's probably safe to assume he'll be the Jags' starting quarterback next season.

Of course, the Jags might not have a choice but to keep him. Bortles underwent wrist surgery in January and if his injury hasn't healed by March 14, then his contract is guaranteed whether the Jaguars want to keep him or not.