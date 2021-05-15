Trevor Lawrence isn't 100% recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, which means the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't taking any chances regarding the health of their franchise quarterback. Lawrence underwent labrum surgery on his non-throwing arm, which would put him on track for a full return by the start of training camp.

On the first day of rookie minicamp, Lawrence was on the field throwing to pass catchers. The Jaguars are going to limit their quarterback by putting him on a pitch count with his throws, but it's not throwing the football that concerns head coach Urban Meyer.

"Pitch count, throwing the ball I don't see is the issue. The number one issue is falling," Meyer said on a conference call at rookie minicamp Saturday. "He can't hand off right now, he can't take a direct snap from under center. We're just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now.

"They've told me the labrum is healed after three months, which it's been three months, but we can't have a guy on the ground. That's the biggest thing is we've got to keep people away from him. The pitch count is not as big as the fact as keeping him upright."

Meyer did say Lawrence should be a full-go by the team's mandatory minicamp in June. Lawrence and the Jaguars will take a cautious approach until the offseason ramps up. The good news for Lawrence is the non-throwing shoulder doesn't bother him as he works toward getting full strength back.

"I'm still being careful when I'm lifting, I think that's probably the only limitation as of right now — it's just not putting too much weight on it," Lawrence said. "But as far as the repair, I mean, it's healed. I'm a little over three months out from surgery, so the repair is healed. It's doing great, I've got full range of motion, pretty much.

"I need to work on it a little bit, but I'm feeling great. So, we're taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I'm good come game one. I know there's a right way to do things and to be careful and put myself in the best position for this team. So, I'm trusting that. That's — the medical staff, the coaches, everyone is on the same page. So, we've got a good plan, we know what we're doing and I'm just trusting that. It won't be long before I'm full-go, so I'm ready."