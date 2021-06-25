Whether you want to admit it or not, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be a team the NFL world has eyes on in 2021. Not only did they take a chance on college football legend Urban Meyer as their new head coach, but they also selected a potential franchise-changing player in quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Clemson star never lost a regular-season game and finished his collegiate career with a 34-2 record. He also became the first quarterback ever to win three ACC Championship Games. Lawrence is expected to be a great pro, but the Jaguars brass is in no rush to hurry his development as he continues to adjust to NFL life. During an interview with USA TODAY Sports studio host and producer Mackenzie Salmon on "Sports Seriously," Meyer said that his new quarterback has a great work ethic, but isn't "ready" just yet.

"He's not ready yet, but he doesn't have to be ready yet," Meyer said, via 247Sports. "We got a long training camp coming up. He's probably advanced maybe a little quicker than we would've thought, so which was a positive. One thing that we worked on -- when we made a decision that Trevor was going to be our No. 1 pick, we went from the evaluation stage to the preparation stage. And that means that I want to see -- I can't remember the exact date, but we started installing the playbook with him well before the draft. So you can see the retention, he's got a really good work ethic and he's progressed very well."

The Jaguars aren't expected to host a quarterback battle by any means, but this quote does jive with how the coaching staff has handled questions concerning Lawrence. Earlier this month, Jaguars passing-game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer even told reporters that they do not have a starting quarterback just yet. Barring injury or an act of God, Lawrence will be the starting quarterback when Jacksonville's offense takes the field in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. But it's nice to see the Jaguars treating Lawrence like they are all their rookies in making him earn their respect.