Liam Coen has found his new offensive coordinator. Late on Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they had hired Grant Udinski to serve as their top offensive assistant. Udinski, who just turned 29 in January, comes over from the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent 2024 as Kevin O'Connell's assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach

"Grant will bring a wealth of knowledge, energy and a winning mindset to help lead our offense here in Jacksonville," Coen said in a statement. "He is a rising star in this league that has been a pillar of success for the Vikings organization and we can't wait to have him lead our offense."

Udinski had a hand in Sam Darnold's career campaign, as the former No. 3 overall pick registered the most wins by any quarterback in NFL history in their first season with a team (14). Darnold completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and led the NFL in completions (34) and completion percentage (49.3%) on throws 20+ yards downfield.

Udinski coached a total of three seasons with the Vikings. He also spent two years with the Carolina Panthers as a coaching assistant after connecting with Matt Rhule as a graduate assistant at Baylor.

Jacksonville hopes Coen and Udinski can develop quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who went 2-8 as the starter in 2024 before suffering a season-ending concussion in Week 13. In 10 games, Lawrence completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last offseason, the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension.