After a long and expansive interview process, the Jacksonville Jaguars have at long last found their new general manager. The position will be filled by James Gladstone, who previously served as the Los Angeles Rams' director of scouting strategy.

Just prior to landing the job, Gladstone had completed his second interview with the Jaguars, who had interviewed 10 other candidates for the position. Gladstone was one of five candidates who had gotten a second interview.

"James emerged as my choice, and our choice, following a painstaking but energizing interview process that left nothing to doubt," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "Every candidate delivered, and I am grateful to them all for their preparation and time spent with us this week in Jacksonville. In the end, we found James to be a class ahead and exceptional in every regard -- vision, new ideas, communication, chemistry and a keen understanding of the league and our team, to name a few of many virtues he will bring immediately to the Jaguars.

"It's going to be fun watching James work with our football leadership team of Liam Coen, Tony Boselli and Tony Khan, but most of all it will be rewarding. I am confident of that."

Gladstone spent the past nine seasons with the Rams that included the last three as the team's director of scouting strategy. His responsibilities in that role included overseeing the execution of day-to-day scouting processes, scouting both current and prospective players, and providing analysis on a variety of special projects. Gladstone also collaborated with Rams general manager Les Snead on strategic planning.

During Gladstone's time in Los Angeles, the Rams won four division titles, made the playoffs six times, won two conference titles and a Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season.

A St. Louis native, Gladstone worked in educational administration as the student activities director and football coach at Clayton High School. He was also the media and literacy coordinator and football coach at St. John Vianney High School, which is also stationed in St. Louis.

Gladstone will now begin working alongside Coen, the Jaguars' new head coach who spent the 2024 season as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. The Jaguars are coming off a disappointing 3-14 season that led to the firing of former head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke.