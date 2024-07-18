The moment many Jacksonville Jaguars fans have been waiting for is finally here. The team announced Thursday that for the 30th anniversary season, it will wear throwback jerseys, beginning with the Week 5 game against the division rival Indianapolis Colts. The Jags are calling these the "Prowler Throwback" jerseys, which the team wore from 1995 -- its inaugural season -- until 2009.

The Jaguars didn't just make an announcement. They did it in extremely cool fashion with an old-school hype video featuring defensive backs Tyson Campbell and Andre Cisco visiting a vintage clothing shop and looking for some rare gear. Helping them out is former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Leon Searcy, who was the team's starting right tackle during the late 1990s, which included two conference championship appearances in his four years in Jacksonville.

Searcy grabs an old, dusty box from the back of the store and hands it to Campbell and Cisco, who are just as excited as the rest of Duval County by what they find inside. And then everyone breaks out into the 1999 Jaguars anthem "Uh Oh Jacksonville Jaguars" championship song, complete with Searcy rapping his verse while the DBs show off the threads.

The Jaguars also released several still shots of players like Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, Josh Hines-Allen (formerly Josh Allen), Brian Thomas Jr., Devin Lloyd, Cam Robinson, Travon Walker and Christian Kirk wearing the jerseys, so you can get a clearer view of what they look like on the players.

Given the reaction to both the video and the pictures in the comments of the team's social media account, it's safe to say that Jags nation is pumped to see these in action in a few months.