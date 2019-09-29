Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey a game-time decision vs. Broncos as he battles back issue, and amid trade request staredown

Will he or won't he? Will they or won't they? Those are the two prevailing questions surrounding cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a saga that seemingly takes a new turn every day following the All-Pro requesting a trade in Week 3.

Since opting to take the field in a losing effort to the Tennessee Titans following said request, Ramsey has fallen ill with the flu, returned to the team facility one day later with back and hamstring issues that required treatment, and then left for Nashville due to the birth of his second child. All of that transpired in a span of just three days over the course of this past week. Initially, his trek home to Tennessee was tagged as an indefinite absence, but it's now been discovered Ramsey returned to catch the team charter to Denver as the Jaguars ready to face the Broncos.

His trade demand is still very much in play, but it doesn't appear he will be himself on Sunday. Although Ramsey made the trip to Mile High, it remains unlikely he'll take the field -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- due to the aforementioned back ailment.

#Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (questionable) made the trip with his teammates, but thanks to his back injury, he's not a sure thing to play against the #Broncos, source said. The plan is to warm up and listen to his body to determine if he’s ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

Many view this as a leveraging tactic, but Ramsey's agent insists he notified the club of tightness in his back following the Week 3 battle with the Titans. Even if that is true, however, the timing of his absences -- birth of his child notwithstanding -- does fuel the narrative of a supposed standoff between him and the team. Ramsey has made it clear he still wants to be traded and notes once two sides lack respect for each other, the relationship is over. That's an allusion to his fractured relationship with team exec Tom Coughlin and likely head coach Doug Marrone following a sideline altercation earlier this season, but owner Shad Khan isn't so apt to let Ramsey walk.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Khan has turned down offers that have included two first-round picks and -- at least for now -- plans to keep Ramsey right where he is.

How this ends is anyone's guess, but there's time for it to unfold with the NFL trade deadline not arriving until Oct. 29. It's safe to say that between now and then, we can all expect more twists and turns to this story. When it comes to actually playing the game, though, it remains a long shot Ramsey opts to play in Colorado on Sunday afternoon.

It will be a game-time decision.