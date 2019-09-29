Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey a game-time decision vs. Broncos as he battles back issue, and amid trade request staredown
The All-Pro has again returned to the Jaguars, but hasn't decided if he'll take the field yet in Week 4
Will he or won't he? Will they or won't they? Those are the two prevailing questions surrounding cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a saga that seemingly takes a new turn every day following the All-Pro requesting a trade in Week 3.
Since opting to take the field in a losing effort to the Tennessee Titans following said request, Ramsey has fallen ill with the flu, returned to the team facility one day later with back and hamstring issues that required treatment, and then left for Nashville due to the birth of his second child. All of that transpired in a span of just three days over the course of this past week. Initially, his trek home to Tennessee was tagged as an indefinite absence, but it's now been discovered Ramsey returned to catch the team charter to Denver as the Jaguars ready to face the Broncos.
His trade demand is still very much in play, but it doesn't appear he will be himself on Sunday. Although Ramsey made the trip to Mile High, it remains unlikely he'll take the field -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- due to the aforementioned back ailment.
Many view this as a leveraging tactic, but Ramsey's agent insists he notified the club of tightness in his back following the Week 3 battle with the Titans. Even if that is true, however, the timing of his absences -- birth of his child notwithstanding -- does fuel the narrative of a supposed standoff between him and the team. Ramsey has made it clear he still wants to be traded and notes once two sides lack respect for each other, the relationship is over. That's an allusion to his fractured relationship with team exec Tom Coughlin and likely head coach Doug Marrone following a sideline altercation earlier this season, but owner Shad Khan isn't so apt to let Ramsey walk.
According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Khan has turned down offers that have included two first-round picks and -- at least for now -- plans to keep Ramsey right where he is.
How this ends is anyone's guess, but there's time for it to unfold with the NFL trade deadline not arriving until Oct. 29. It's safe to say that between now and then, we can all expect more twists and turns to this story. When it comes to actually playing the game, though, it remains a long shot Ramsey opts to play in Colorado on Sunday afternoon.
It will be a game-time decision.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Chiefs vs. Lions odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Lions game 10,000 times.
-
Week 4 NFL DFS lineups, picks and advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Saints vs Cowboys odds, SNF expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of the Dallas Cowboys
-
Rankins to make 2019 debut vs. Cowboys
The Cowboys aren't the only team in New Orleans who will see a key piece of their defense return...
-
How to watch Browns at Ravens on CBS
Everything you need to know about this weekend's clash between Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson
-
Legendary expert shares Week 4 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too