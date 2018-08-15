Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Josh Allen 'is trash,' Flacco 'sucks,' we should've trusted Bortles more

Jalen Ramsey might be serving a team-mandated one-week suspension for going after the local media via Twitter, but the Jaguars cornerback isn't using his time away from football for introspection.

Turns out, Ramsey, one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, doesn't think much of Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, the seventh-overall pick who some draft experts feel was taken too early.

"I think Allen is trash," Ramsey told GQ.com's Clay Skipper in a story that was published Wednesday morning. "I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school -- like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It's like: Yo, if you're this good, why couldn't you do better? He fits that mold, he's a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don't see it, personally."

If this sounds vaguely familiar it should; in May, shortly after the Bills tweeted out video of Allen's first pass as a member of the team:

Josh Allen’s first snaps as a Buffalo Bill. 💯 #GoBills pic.twitter.com/sWkDcywA2j — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 11, 2018

Ramsey tweeted this:

Jalen Ramsey quickly deleted this tweet trolling #Bills rookie QB Josh Allen.



Ramsey already in midseason form. pic.twitter.com/WpulnUlzeu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 11, 2018

Here's the thing: Ramsey's general feelings about Allen aren't all that different than what the television talking heads were saying in the days and weeks leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Allen struggled with consistency and he wasn't very good against better competition. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson -- the other quarterbacks taken in the first round -- had much better pedigree.

Which brings us back to Jackson, the former Louisville star, who was the final pick in Round 1.

"If all those teams were wanting [Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick] Baker [Mayfield] so bad -- Baker compares better with Lamar than any of those other quarterbacks. So if they want that type of quarterback -- confident, get out the pocket, throw on the run, big plays, charisma -- then yeah, I understand Baker going number one," Ramsey said. "But if all the other people were competing and wanting Baker, too, then why wasn't Lamar the second quarterback chosen? Instead of at the end of the first round. ...

"I would've picked [Jackson] earlier than 32. I think he's gonna do a good job. Especially with the [Ravens'] offensive coordinator [Marty Mornhinweg] -- he likes running quarterbacks, likes that read option."

While we're talking about the Ravens, what do you think about Joe Flacco, Jalen? "And just being honest about it, Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks."

In case you're wondering, here are the quarterbacks who don't "suck" in Ramsey's mind: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota ("[he's] a great quarterback for their team"), Tyrod Taylor ("He's honestly a Marcus Mariota type player") and Deshaun Watson ("he'll be the league MVP in a couple years").

And before you ask, Ramsey was asked about one of the NFL's most-criticized quarterbacks -- his teammate, Blake Bortles.

"I think in crunch time moments, like last year's playoff game -- not as a team, because we would have trusted him -- but I think as an organization, we should have trusted him more to keep throwing it," Ramsey said. "We kinda got complacent and conservative. And I think that's why we lost [to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game]. We started running it on first and second down, throwing it on third down, every single time we were out there. [The Patriots] caught on to that."

Bortles had his best season in 2017, and the Jags will need him to play at that level -- or beyond -- again this season if they're going to hold off the Texans, Titans and Colts in what could be a very competitive division.