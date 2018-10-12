Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey listed as questionable, Marrone says he's 50-50 to play vs. Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs during which they allowed Patrick Mahomes and company to move the ball up and down the field with ease on their way to 30 points. This coming weekend, the Jaguars face a much easier test. While the Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring, the Dallas Cowboys rank third-to-last. Dallas has only seven offensive touchdowns in five games, fewer than every team in the league except the Bills.

That fact might play into the Jaguars' decision-making with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey suffered a knee injury and was listed as questionable for the game. According to coach Doug Marrone, it's just 50-50 whether Ramsey suits up or not.

Jalen Ramsey is 50-50 for Sunday. Has some soreness in his knee. “We’ll monitor it,” Doug Marrone said.



Both Leonard Fournette and D.J. Hayden ran today. Marrone said they both have a chance to play next week. #Jaguars — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 12, 2018

The Cowboys don't really have any receivers that would necessitate shadow coverage from Ramsey, as their pass-catching corps of Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Deonte Thompson, Michael Gallup, and Tavon Austin is arguably the worst in the NFL. Dallas has struggled badly to move the ball through the air all year, with Dak Prescott exceeding 200 yards passing just twice in five games. Their offense is one of the least imaginative in football, as coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan routinely fail to scheme their players into successful positions.

All of this is to say that the Jags don't necessarily need Ramsey to slow down Dallas' offense. With the Texans and Eagles lurking on the schedule next, it might make some degree of sense to hold him out and make sure he's healthy for two more important and more challenging games. If Ramsey feels good, though, and the team feels there's no real risk of aggravating the injury, it would not be a surprise to see him out there.