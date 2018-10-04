Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey repeatedly calls Chiefs' Tyreek Hill an All-Pro, Pro Bowl 'return specialist'

The always boisterous Jalen Ramsey disagrees with everyone billing the upcoming Jaguars-Chiefs game as a matchup featuring one of the league's top corners (Ramsey) against one of the league's top receivers (Tyreek Hill). He thinks it's misleading -- not because he isn't the league's top cornerback, but because Hill isn't a traditional receiver.

On Thursday, after Hill said that he "can't wait to line up against" Ramsey on Sunday, Ramsey pointed out that while he is an All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback, Hill is an All-Pro and Pro Bowl return specialist, not an All-Pro and Pro Bowl receiver.

"I don't like how whoever has made it a matchup of me against Tyreek. He's good for what he does for a team," Ramsey said. "He made All-Pro as a return specialist. Let's get that right: as a return specialist his rookie year. He went to two Pro Bowls, as a return specialist -- return specialist. Two years, I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. I went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it's not a wide receiver versus corner matchup."

The smirk on Ramsey's face as he starts to talk about his own accomplishments is just fantastic.

He went on to say that he won't match up against Hill that often during the game because Hill moves around all over the field.

"He moves around everywhere," Ramsey said. "He plays running back, receiver, slot. He's not out there on an island 90 percent of the time where I'm at."

He's entirely right. The Chiefs do like to move Hill all over the field. Hill isn't a typical WR1. That's what makes him so dangerous. He can take handoffs coming out of the backfield. He can take the top off defenses. He can do it from the slot or on the outside. Defending him is so hard because he's so versatile. But it also means that we won't see Hill and Ramsey lineup across from each other for 50 snaps. Sure, there'll be times when they match up against each other, but that won't be the norm.

But let's give Hill credit for his emergence as a legitimate wide receiver. He's not just the return specialist that Ramsey is making him out as. When he entered the league, he was a return specialist and a playmaker who couldn't run refined routes. He can now, which has led to his emergence as one of the league's most dangerous playmakers. Entering Week 5, he ranks 11th in receiving yards with 364. Only 11 of his yards have come as a runner. Last season, 1,183 of his 1,242 yards came as a receiver.

He's not just a return specialist anymore. He's a receiver. And if he maintains his current level of production, he might just go back to the Pro Bowl as a receiver.

On his part, Hill is treating Sunday's game as an opportunity to prove that he can burn arguably the league's best cornerback.

"He think(s) high of himself," Hill said, via ESPN. "He's all right, I guess. I can't wait to line up against him. I hope he presses me.

"He's a great player. To get my name out there more, I need to go up against more talent like him. I'm not calling Chris Harris or nobody else bad, but he's top dog right now, so I can't wait."