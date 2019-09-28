Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey reportedly on team plane to Denver, still questionable with back injury

Jalen Ramsey is headed to Denver. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars' Pro Bowl cornerback is with his Jacksonville teammates on the team plane headed to Denver for Sunday's game against the Broncos. While he is headed to Denver, Pelissero is reporting that Ramsey's status for Sunday is still "up in the air" as he continues to deal with a back injury which had him as questionable on the Jaguars' game status report.

Ramsey, who did not participate in any of the Jaguars' practices this week leading up to Sunday's game, had been in Nashville following the birth of his daughter. The four-year veteran recently confirmed his desire to be traded during his recent appearance on Nate Burleson's "17 Weeks" podcast, saying that "respect is lost for both parties." Ramsey and Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone had to be separated during a verbal altercation during the team's Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars, according to CBS Insider Jason La Canfora, are trying to get two first round picks for Ramsey, whose strong play in 2017 helped Jacksonville advance to the AFC Championship Game for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 1999. La Canfora added that the Kansas City Chiefs, less than two weeks after just missing out on acquiring now Pittsburgh Steelers safety and former Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, are the leading candidate to acquire Ramsey if he is indeed traded this season.

Despite the recent reports, his back injury as well as his recent absence from practice, Ramsey may be in uniform when the Jaguars face the Broncos in Sunday's Week 4 matchup. Jacksonville, 1-2 through three weeks, are three-point underdogs despite Denver's 0-3 start to the season.