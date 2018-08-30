Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey says he could probably make the NHL if he trained for six months

If you haven't figured out by now that Jalen Ramsey likes to talk, well, you haven't been keeping up with the NFL this summer.

Not long after drawing a brief suspension for going after the media on Twitter, the Jacksonville Jaguars' outspoken cornerback decided to give a no-holds-barred rundown of NFL quarterbacks, several of which he deemed "trash." Now, in a sitdown with Mina Kimes for ESPN The Magazine, Ramsey has unfiltered himself yet again, calling out Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski among others.

His latest sentiments make it clear that he doesn't lack confidence in himself, but one particular remark, buried beneath the talk of fellow NFL players, makes it doubly apparent.

The remark where he suggests he could play another professional sport if he really wanted to.

"He's never tried skating," Kimes writes, "but if he trained for six months, he says, he could probably crack the NHL."

The National Hockey League! That's a bold claim for someone who admits to never setting foot on the ice before, but Kimes insists that Ramsey isn't exaggerating. This is a man, after all, who's suddenly made himself as much a caricature of brash opinions as an All-Pro defensive back.

"At first I thought Ramsey was self-mythologizing," Kimes explains. "But as he recounts his athletic exploits, it becomes clear that his unshakable confidence stems from lived experience."

Jalen Ramsey: NFL cornerback and 2019-20 NHL prospect.