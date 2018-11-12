Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey sends out cryptic tweet: 'When I'm gone ... y'all gone miss me'
Is there trouble brewing in Jacksonville?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a humbling year. Entering this season with Super Bowl aspirations, they fell to 3-6 on the season Sunday after a loss to the Colts that also put them last in the AFC South. After a long offseason full of talk from cornerback Jalen Ramsey, he's been a bit more quiet as October and November have worn on.
At least, he was until Monday, when he sent out the following tweet saying that "y'all gone miss me."
Jaguars fans probably preferred when Ramsey wasn't speaking in riddles. He's under contract until 2020, though the Jaguars will likely exercise their fifth-year option on his rookie deal barring something crazy happening. If this is a backdoor trade request, the timing isn't ideal. A player with his contract could be moved easily, but the Jaguars likely have no interest in doing so for a price many teams can afford.
Ramsey's bombastic nature won over a lot of fans, but nothing causes people to sour faster than losing. Ramsey himself has even struggled in this nightmare season for the Jaguars. On the other hand, maybe this tweet means nothing at all and Ramsey was just being made fun of at a party or something.
Then again, he could also be pursuing an NHL career. We never really know with him. Cryptic tweets are enough to shake any fanbase, and if Ramsey is frustrated with the Jaguars, he may have to be frustrated a bit longer. Then again, if this is a speed bump for the Jaguars and they're back next year, the entire discussion could end up being moot.
