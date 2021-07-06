Every once in a while, a quarterback prospect comes around who is so special that most people in and around the NFL know he is going to be a future No. 1 overall draft pick before his final collegiate season even starts. Even more rarely, there's a prospect so tantalizing that he's widely considered a future No. 1 pick before he's even played a college game.

Trevor Lawrence was the latter type of prospect. Before he even stepped on the field for the Clemson Tigers in 2018, the only mystery as to Lawrence's future draft status was which team would be lucky enough to get him. Three years later, we know that team is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And it's safe to say Lawrence's teammates are impressed by what they've seen during the offseason program. Take linebacker Joe Schobert, for example.

"Trevor's got an arm -- a once-in-a-generation arm -- and if he can put it together upstairs mentally for the rookie season in the NFL, which is always, as a quarterback, the hardest thing to do, we'll be very successful if we can get all that accomplished," Schobert said during a radio interview.

Beyond just his skill set, Schobert is impressed by Lawrence's confidence and presence on the field.

"I mean, as a rookie coming into the NFL, I know I definitely wasn't that confident," Schobert said. "I was looking up to my veterans, trying to soak up all the information, which he has been very respectful in asking questions. He comes in with a certain poise and a certain caliber, which I expect quarterbacks really should believe in themselves because they play in such a high-stress environment and they're the ones who get critiqued and judged the most on the football field. I think if he's able to mentally put everything together, like picking up a new playbook, understanding teams and going against different kinds of athletes on the defensive side of the ball, he can be an extremely good quarterback for the next 10, 15, 20 years for Jacksonville. It's going to be exciting to see how he progresses because he has all the tools and all the talent."

That's high praise for a rookie quarterback, but it's also somewhat expected for a prospect of Lawrence's caliber. That's the type of player he's been viewed as ever since high school, the type of player he was in college, and the type of player many expect he'll be in the pros. All that's left to do is actually do it.