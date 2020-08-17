Watch Now: Doug Marrone Joins CBS Sports HQ ( 7:16 )

The Jacksonville Jaguars could use every offensive weapon they can get in 2020, when second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew will be tasked with leading one of the NFL's youngest rosters. But now at least one of their potential breakout players will be sidelined for most, if not all, of the season. Coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday that tight end Josh Oliver, a third-round draft pick of the team in 2019, broke a bone in his foot during Sunday's practice and is set to undergo surgery.

The 23-year-old Oliver was running during a non-contact drill when he suffered the "bad break," Marrone said, with surgery scheduled for Tuesday. The Jaguars coach did not give a timeline for the second-year veteran's return, but he said Oliver was "devastated" by the setback, especially considering how the former San Jose State star's rookie season unfolded.

Drafted 69th overall in 2019 after flashing starting-caliber speed alongside imposing size (6-5, 250), Oliver was essentially a non-factor during his first NFL season. After missing the first six games of the year due to a hamstring issue, he managed just three catches in four games before finishing on injured reserve with a back injury. Marrone indicated after the 2019 season that Jacksonville was still high on Oliver despite the durability concerns.

"We were excited about Josh and then obviously he had the injury early and was out," he explained. "And then he started to come back and it was a question of you know, trying to get him -- is he going to become more involved? And we were watching him play in practice and, you know, he was really doing a good job."

Oliver was expected to see a sizable role in 2020, perhaps alongside or in rotation with new addition Tyler Eifert. With the young reserve sidelined indefinitely, backup James O'Shaughnessy figures to get more reps as the No. 2 behind Eifert.