The Jacksonville Jaguars rode a 20-game losing streak into London for their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kicker Matthew Wright then ended the streak by converting three field goals -- the team's only made field goals of the season -- including a 53-yard winner.

After the game, the NFL recognized Wright's performance by naming him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The league, however, is seemingly skeptical about how he pulled it off. Wright announced in a Wednesday Twitter post that he was selected for a random drug test.

Wright tagged Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in his post with the caption, "I feel your pain." Garrett, the NFL's sack leader with eight, has been randomly drug tested twice this season. Both of Garrett's tests came after he shed his usual gameday sleeves to flex his enormous arms, the reason why the former No. 1 pick says "#SleevelessMyles" is coming to an end.

Garrett suggested a similar solution to Wright -- who, at 5-feet-11 and 174 pounds, isn't quite as built as the 6-4, 272-pound defensive end -- in a reply.

The drug test is a minor inconvenience in an otherwise life-changing week for Wright. Jacksonville cut longtime starter Josh Lambo on Tuesday, cementing the 25-year-old Wright as its starter. Wright is now 3 for 4 on field goals and 6 for 7 on extra points this season.

An undrafted player out of UCF, Wright made his NFL debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers a year ago and played three games while starter Chris Boswell battled an injury. Wright converted each of his four field-goal attempts and seven extra points that season.

Wright is now a full-time starter for the first time of his young career. If he can continue his brilliance from Sunday, sleeves might become a necessary acquisition.