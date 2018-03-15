Jaguars land Austin Seferian-Jenkins on a reported two-year deal worth $10 million
The Jaguars continue their spending spree in free agency by adding a young tight end with upside
After a busy start to free agency, the Jaguars still aren't done adding pieces to their offense.
On Thursday, they signed one of the best tight ends left in free agency, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, as first reported by Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars gave him a two-year, $10 million deal that can be worth up to $11 million.
Seferian-Jenkins confirmed that he picked the Jaguars in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he thanked several members of the Jets organization for helping him turn his life around.
Gratitude. The only word I can describe my experience of being a New York Jet. Gratitude to Mr. Johnson for allowing me to be part of his organization. Gratitude to Coach Johnson and Coach Morton for believing me in and pushing me to be a better man and Tight End every single day. Gratitude for Coach Bowles and Mr. Maccagnan for understanding that we are human and despite our mistakes, there are things in life called second chances. And that’s exactly what they gave me. Gratitude for Brian Heimerdinger for instilling in me that my story was a fresh start at the Jets and that I was able to rewrite my wrongs. Gratitude to @bmarshall for becoming a brother, a friend, and most importantly a mentor to support me through the tough times. Gratitude for my brothers.. my teammates who kept me pushing when I needed it the most. Gratitude for the front office staff who accepted me into the organization with a fresh start. And most importantly, gratitude for some of the most amazing fans in league! The loyal ones. The ones who have allowed me to share my story but more importantly been along for the journey. I will truly miss the city of New York and all that it represents to me. I have so much love for this city and it holds such a special place to me. It’s surely not a goodbye but a see you later New York. Wishing the entire organization nothing but the best, but it’s time for the next chapter of my journey. Jacksonville, I’m ready for you. Ready to represent the black, teal, white, and gold. Duval County, I’m ready to see what the #DTWD is all about! . #gratitude #thankful #nextstep #newjourney #Jaguars #DuvalCounty
Seferian-Jenkins, 25, is coming of his best season as a pro, catching 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns with the Jets. Most importantly, Seferian-Jenkins revealed in January that he completed a year of sobriety.
Seferian-Jenkins entered the league with plenty of promise, but flamed out as the Buccaneers' second-round pick. In 2016, Tampa Bay cut him after a DUI. He landed in New York, where he's breathed new life into his career. Seferian-Jenkins is far from a sure thing considering he averaged 7.1 yards per catch and graded out as Pro Football Focus' 44th-best tight end in his best-ever season, but the Jaguars are buying his upside. The Jets' website lists him at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds.
After letting WR1 Allen Robinson walk in free agency, the Jaguars have been busy adding pieces to their offense. They began by spending big on guard Andrew Norwell. They later added receiver Donte Moncrief and re-signed receiver Marqise Lee. Tight end was a position of need for the Jaguars. A year ago, Marcedes Lewis led the team's tight ends with 318 yards and five touchdowns.
With Seferian-Jenkins off the board (along with Jimmy Graham and Trey Burton), the best remaining tight end on the open market is Eric Ebron, the former first-round pick of the Lions who was cut on Wednesday. Before joining Jacksonville, Seferian-Jenkins visited Seattle, so keep an eye on the Seahawks as a potential landing spot for Ebron or any of the remaining free agent tight ends.
-
Saints, Pelicans owner Benson dies at 90
Benson, a New Orleans native, owned the Saints since 1985
-
NFL Free Agency: Latest on Suh, Cousins
Kirk Cousins is going to sign as we hurtle towards the second phase of free agency
-
NFL free agency: Team by team tracker
Keep up with the latest moves in free agency as teams try to build a Super Bowl contender
-
Pats-Browns trade unites McCourty twins
Devin McCourty's twin brother is joining him in New England
-
Raiders agree to deal with Jordy Nelson
The former Packers wide receiver will look to jump-start his career in the Bay Area
-
Raiders release WR Michael Crabtree
The 30-year-old receiver's departure saves the Raiders $7.7 million in 2018