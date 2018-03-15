Jaguars land Austin Seferian-Jenkins on a reported two-year deal worth $10 million

After a busy start to free agency, the Jaguars still aren't done adding pieces to their offense.

On Thursday, they signed one of the best tight ends left in free agency, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, as first reported by Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars gave him a two-year, $10 million deal that can be worth up to $11 million.

Seferian-Jenkins confirmed that he picked the Jaguars in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he thanked several members of the Jets organization for helping him turn his life around.

Seferian-Jenkins, 25, is coming of his best season as a pro, catching 50 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns with the Jets. Most importantly, Seferian-Jenkins revealed in January that he completed a year of sobriety.

Seferian-Jenkins entered the league with plenty of promise, but flamed out as the Buccaneers' second-round pick. In 2016, Tampa Bay cut him after a DUI. He landed in New York, where he's breathed new life into his career. Seferian-Jenkins is far from a sure thing considering he averaged 7.1 yards per catch and graded out as Pro Football Focus' 44th-best tight end in his best-ever season, but the Jaguars are buying his upside. The Jets' website lists him at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds.

After letting WR1 Allen Robinson walk in free agency, the Jaguars have been busy adding pieces to their offense. They began by spending big on guard Andrew Norwell. They later added receiver Donte Moncrief and re-signed receiver Marqise Lee. Tight end was a position of need for the Jaguars. A year ago, Marcedes Lewis led the team's tight ends with 318 yards and five touchdowns.

With Seferian-Jenkins off the board (along with Jimmy Graham and Trey Burton), the best remaining tight end on the open market is Eric Ebron, the former first-round pick of the Lions who was cut on Wednesday. Before joining Jacksonville, Seferian-Jenkins visited Seattle, so keep an eye on the Seahawks as a potential landing spot for Ebron or any of the remaining free agent tight ends.