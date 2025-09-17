Even if a 1-1 start is a good situation for the Jacksonville Jaguars to be in through two weeks of the NFL season, not all is well in Duval County. Especially not when it comes to star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

After an outstanding rookie season that ended with him earning a Pro Bowl nod, Thomas has had just five catches for 60 yards through two games so far and is coming off of a complete disaster of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals where he caught just four of 12 targets. Drops have been an issue for Thomas, who is allegedly dealing with a wrist injury -- More alarming, though, has been Thomas short-arming catches, shying away from contact, and coming up small in key moments.

Thomas' performance against the Bengals, which ended up contributing to a loss in a close game, falls well short of the standard of the Jaguars wide receivers room -- A standard once set by franchise legend Jimmy Smith, who held Thomas accountable during an appearance on 1010XL in Jacksonville.

"I would have to be there and look him in the eyes and see what's going on with him, and maybe we can pinpoint what the problem is and fix it. But he's a professional," Smith said. "He gets paid a lot of money to catch the football. That's your job. And if you can't do it, none of this stuff matters of how you feel or the fundamentals or any of that stuff.

"You've got to go out there, and like a lot of guys say in the NFL, win off the muscle. You know what that means? That means you win every single play every time."

Smith, along with wingman Keenan McCardell, set the archetype for Jaguars wide receivers in the 1990s that Thomas is now tasked with matching. Following Sunday's game, Jags coach Liam Coen had told reporters that he planned to speak with Thomas to try and get to the bottom of his issues and work things out.

"I think, ultimately, he's got a couple things going on," Coen said. "Had a wrist injury going into the game. Did that play a part in some of that stuff? I've got to go talk to him. He's aware of it and needs to have a better week this week. He understands what's at stake. He understands what's going on, and we need to get to the root of it."