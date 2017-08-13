Jaguars' Leonard Fournette dealing with foot injury, Marqise Lee carted off
Sunday was a rough day for the Jaguars
If the Jaguars are going to overcome their bad quarterback, Blake Bortles, they'll need every other aspect of their offense to be functioning at an elite level. That's why Sunday was an especially bad for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars revealed that No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette is dealing with a foot injury.
And then they lost receiver Marqise Lee to a potentially serious leg injury. According to reporters at Jaguars practice, Lee was carted off the field.
Obviously, Fournette's foot injury will be the cause for the most concern considering how much the team invested in him and their presumed plans to take the ball out of Bortles' hands by pounding the rock. But don't overlook Lee's injury. The Jaguars' depth at receiver will be tested.
Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns are the big-name receivers on the Jaguars' roster, but Lee was excellent a year ago, catching 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He finished second on the team in receiving yards, nearly topping both Robinson and Hurns. Look for fourth-round rookie Dede Westbrook to potentially get more reps in Lee's absence.
As for Fournette, hopefully this is nothing more than a precaution. After his preseason debut, Fournette said that he thinks he can win the rushing title. That obviously can't happen unless he plays in a full season.
