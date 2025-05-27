Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen confirmed Tuesday first-round pick Travis Hunter played snaps at cornerback during OTAs, confirming what the former Colorado standout wanted to do in the NFL — star on both sides of the football.

During Jacksonville's four rookie minicamp OTAs, Hunter was only seen playing wide receiver during two sessions open to media. Coen said he was on defense during one of last week's closed practices.

"He's still learning. He's been learning a ton defensively and offensively, as we know," Coen said of Hunter playing cornerback. "But that was more so fundamentals, techniques, it wasn't a ton of 11-on-11, 7 on, it was fundamentals, techniques, communication, that was what last Wednesday was. He's been learning with those guys and meeting with them extra as he's needed to."

Coen said the Jaguars would split Hunter's reps at two different positions depending on practice leading up to the season, but didn't reveal a specific schedule. At times, Hunter could even spend half of a practice on offense and the other half on defense, he said.

Hunter played more snaps than any players in college football last season, averaging over 100 per game with the Buffaloes as a two-way starter. The goal was to play wide receiver and defensive back in the NFL, but Hunter admitted after the draft that time would tell if that would be the case with the Jaguars.

"To be honest, I think I just need to see if my body will allow me to take all of this and continue to take all this," Hunter said, via The Associated Press. "But I do a lot of treatment, so I'm able to keep up with my body and with what I need for my body."

Hunter became the first player in college football history to win the Bednarik and Biletnikoff awards, given annually to the top defensive player and No. 1 receiver in the nation. He won the Heisman by a large margin after finishing with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with four interceptions and 11 passes defended on the other side of the football.

The Jaguars hope to utilize his rare set of skills and elite traits in multiple areas, but it seems Hunter's priority will be on the offensive side. Jacksonville returns No. 1 wide receiver Brian Thomas and Hunter has a chance to be the unit's No. 2. Coen said after the draft that it may take longer for Hunter to learn the team's defensive scheme, by comparison.