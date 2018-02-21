Jaguars likely to lose Aaron Colvin, one of the top slot corners in the NFL

You can only keep spending massive amounts if money in free agency for so long. For the last several seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been among the top spenders in free agency. All that spending helped them build one of the NFL's best defenses -- a defense that carried them to this year's AFC title game.

They had arguably the best defensive front in the league, led by high-priced acquisitions like Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson. They also had one of the NFL's best secondaries, buoyed by high-cost players like A.J. Bouye, Tashaun Gipson, and Barry Church. There were plenty of cost-controlled contributors like Jalen Ramsey, Yannick Ngakoue, Myles Jack, and more, but there's only so much you can spend year after year.

Because of that, the Jags are likely to lose one of their most important contributors this offseason. According to a report from Hays Carlyon, slot cornerback Aaron Colvin is unlikely to be retained. Our Pete Prisco reiterated that sentiment, noting how difficult it would be to keep Colvin while paying Bouye big money and keeping some cash in reserve to pay Ramsey when he's up for an extension.

Jaguars were never bringing Colvin back. Can’t afford to pay that luxury with Bouye and Ramsey — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) February 21, 2018

Colvin was one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 0.76 yards per cover snap, the fifth-best mark among 34 cornerbacks that played at least 200 passing down snaps in the slot.

If he hits the open market, Colvin is likely to fall into the second tier of available cornerback free agents behind players like Trumaine Johnson, Bashaud Breeland, E.J. Gaines, Patrick Robinson and Malcolm Butler. That still puts him in line for a nice payday, one that will very likely have an average annual value that exceeds the total compensation he got on his entire rookie contract that just expired.