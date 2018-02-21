Jaguars likely to lose Aaron Colvin, one of the top slot corners in the NFL
Colvin was a big part of Jacksonville's defensive improvement but is likely moving on
You can only keep spending massive amounts if money in free agency for so long. For the last several seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been among the top spenders in free agency. All that spending helped them build one of the NFL's best defenses -- a defense that carried them to this year's AFC title game.
They had arguably the best defensive front in the league, led by high-priced acquisitions like Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson. They also had one of the NFL's best secondaries, buoyed by high-cost players like A.J. Bouye, Tashaun Gipson, and Barry Church. There were plenty of cost-controlled contributors like Jalen Ramsey, Yannick Ngakoue, Myles Jack, and more, but there's only so much you can spend year after year.
Because of that, the Jags are likely to lose one of their most important contributors this offseason. According to a report from Hays Carlyon, slot cornerback Aaron Colvin is unlikely to be retained. Our Pete Prisco reiterated that sentiment, noting how difficult it would be to keep Colvin while paying Bouye big money and keeping some cash in reserve to pay Ramsey when he's up for an extension.
Colvin was one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 0.76 yards per cover snap, the fifth-best mark among 34 cornerbacks that played at least 200 passing down snaps in the slot.
If he hits the open market, Colvin is likely to fall into the second tier of available cornerback free agents behind players like Trumaine Johnson, Bashaud Breeland, E.J. Gaines, Patrick Robinson and Malcolm Butler. That still puts him in line for a nice payday, one that will very likely have an average annual value that exceeds the total compensation he got on his entire rookie contract that just expired.
-
Brees, Saints to talk deal at combine
Brees is set to become a free agent next month but wants to stay in New Orleans
-
Gordon's FA status means Browns or nada
Gordon's various suspensions will once again prevent him from truly reaching free agency
-
Reich doesn't want to trade Brissett
The Colts traded for Brissett prior to the start of last season due to health concerns for...
-
Vinatieri will return for 2018 season
Vinatieri is about to finalize a deal to return for his age-46 season
-
Russell Wilson works with Freddie Roach
Freddie Roach is one of the most decorated boxing trainers there is
-
Jon Gruden knows the pressure of new gig
Gruden knows about the pressure of his new gig, and he isn't shying away from it