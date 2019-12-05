Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack heads to injured reserve with knee injury as Joe Giles-Harris promoted
The star linebacker will not return to finish out the 2019 season
At this point, the Jacksonville Jaguars need a holiday miracle in order to find their way into the NFL playoffs after going 4-8 in their first 12 games. It'll be that much more improbably now, considering who they just lost for the remainder of 2019.
Myles Jack, the team's former second-round pick in 2016, battled issues with his knee that caused his stock to fall in the NFL Draft, but has since not missed a single game in his professional career prior to being sidelined against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. He won't return either, with the Jaguars having reportedly moved their star linebacker to injured reserve due to a knee injury they've deemed severe enough to end his season, the team announced.
In his place, the team promoted linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad, an undrafted rookie out of Duke who was signed by the club in April.
Jack was awarded a four-year, $57 million contract extension in August, making him one of the highest paid players at the position.
His absence thrusts a mighty blow to the already razor-thin chances of the Jaguars making a run toward the playoffs, because they'll need a massive amount of help even if they do run the table in December. They're not eliminated until they are, however, but whatever miracle they pull out of their hat will not come attached to one of the best linebackers in football. Jack finishes the year with 66 combined tackles (42 solo), four pass deflections and an interception.
That sort of production doesn't grow on trees.
