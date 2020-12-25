The Jacksonville Jaguars may have to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 16 without the services of their star running back. On the team's Friday injury report, the Jags listed James Robinson as questionable for Sunday's game after he missed the team's entire week of practice while dealing with an ankle injury.

Head coach Doug Marrone announced earlier in the week that the team intended to rest Robinson during practice throughout the week but that he would still have a chance to play on Sunday. If he were to sit out, Jacksonville would be down to Devine Ozigbo and Dare Ogunbowale in the backfield.

Robinson, an undrafted free agent, surprised the Jaguars with how good he looked during training camp, and won the starting job over Leonard Fournette, who was released with a year remaining on his rookie deal. Robinson has at least 16 touches in every Jaguars game this season and has been on the field for 70 percent of the team's snaps.

Earlier this month, he broke the all-time record for scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie running back. He looks like a fairly important piece of the team's short-term future, so it wouldn't be surprising if they played it safe with his injury -- especially because the Jags are now in line for the No. 1 pick in the draft and the right to select Trevor Lawrence.