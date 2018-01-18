Jaguars' Malik Jackson: Lack of respect from Steelers 'gave us a lot of motivation'

Early in the regular season, before we knew how good they'd wind up being, it seemed like a bit of a fluke when the Jacksonville Jaguars beat up on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Jags forced Ben Roethlisberger into five interceptions in that game, and completely dominated in a 30-9 win.

As the season moved along and the Jags defense showed that it was for real, it became clear that they were a force to be reckoned with, and the win in Pittsburgh was less a fluke than it was an announcement. Still, the Jags were considered heavy underdogs going into Pittsburgh for a rematch in the AFC divisional round; and it certainly appeared to people on the team that the Steelers were not taking them seriously as an opponent, and were instead looking forward to yet another rematch with the Patriots.

Malik Jackson says the Jags took note of the "disrespect" coming out of the Steelers locker room, given that they were looking past the Jags and talking about what would happen against the Pats.

"It gave us a lot of motivation," Jackson said on Pro Football Talk Live. "Players on their team were saying it."

Jackson feels the team should have engendered respect from the Steelers after the first matchup, but it didn't happen. "We earned the respect we had when we went out there and handled them the first time, to to be disrespected the second time, people said it was a fluke and this and that, it was disrespectful," Jackson said. "Just tired of being disrespected, tired of being questioned. In the final four, nobody can question you."

Now that they're in the AFC title game, the Jaguars are taken quite a bit more seriously. The Patriots are still heavy favorites, but they would be heavy favorites against pretty much anybody. The Jags do fit the bill of the type of team that has upset New England in the playoffs in the past, and while it would be surprising if they won on Sunday, it would not be shocking. And if they manage to get to the Super Bowl, nobody will be disrespecting the Jaguars anymore.

