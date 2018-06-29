Jaguars' Marcell Dareus donates $125,000 to help build classrooms in Haiti

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was in Haiti last week for the groundbreaking of a three-classroom building that will bear his name thanks in part to a $125,000 donation from the Dareus Foundation. It was the second straight year Dareus visited the Caribbean island nation.

"It is one thing to give money to something and hope for the best; it is quite something else to witness your efforts and see the gratitude and thankfulness of not just the children, but the whole community, for doing what you're doing," Dareus said, via Jacksonville.com's John Reid.

"To receive their blessings and hear their words of appreciation directly was something I could have never imagined several years ago. Their gratitude and happiness was overwhelming and showed me that what I am doing is going to have a tremendous impact on their lives."

Dareus was 6 years old when his father, who was born in Haiti, died of prostate cancer. Dareus lost his mother to heart failure shortly after the Alabama team he played on won the national championship in 2010.

"I promised my mom that I would support Haiti in any way I could and now I am using my platform to keep my promise," Dareus explained. "It's a beautiful country with incredible people and children who need help. I want to make sure I do everything I can to lift them up. This is just the beginning of what we're looking to accomplish here. I plan to come back after next season to see the new school and decide what else I can do to continue to build a legacy of hope for Haiti."

Dareus was originally selected by the Bills with the third-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowler was traded to Jacksonville in October 2017.