Jaguars' Marcell Dareus reportedly having surgery on Thursday, recovery could take 4-6 weeks
Dareus' injury has an estimated 4-6 week recovery period
Marcell Dareus, the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting defensive tackle, will have surgery on Thursday to repair a core muscle injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting.
Rapoport added that the surgery is being performed by Dr. William Meyers, "who will perform the straightforward procedure that has a very high rate of full recovery, generally taking 4-6 weeks."
A standout at Alabama (he helped the Crimson Tide capture the 2009 national championship), Dareus was the third overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. An immediate starter for the Buffalo Bills, Dareus earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2013. In 2014, he was tabbed as an All-Pro after recording a career-high 10 sacks and a dozen tackles for loss.
Midway through the 2017 season, the Bills traded Dareus to the Jaguars for a future late-round draft pick. Dareus, in a reserve role, helped Jacksonville advance to the AFC Championship Game. He started in 15 games in 2018 -- his first full season with the Jaguars -- and has started in six games this season. In 30 games with the Jaguars, Dareus has tallied 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.
Earlier this month, Dareus was cited for marijuana possession after initially being pulled over by police for speeding. In 2014, he was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He served a four-game suspension in 2016 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
With Dareus out, backup Taven Bryan will likely assume the role as Jacksonville's starting defensive tackle. Bryan, the 29th overall pick in the 2018 draft, has recorded eight tackles and one sack through seven games.
The Jaguars are 3-4 (following an 0-2 start) entering Sunday's against the New York Jets. Jacksonville is a six-point favorite to beat New York, who is 1-5 after being blown out at home against the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sanders: I needed a change of scenery
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is already thinking of all the ways he can use his new receiver
-
Rodgers told coach he'd get five TDs
The Packers quarterback was apparently planning all along to destroy the Raiders
-
Redskins vs. Vikings odds, top TNF picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Terry McLaurin and the Washington Redskins.
-
Redskins at Vikings: Everything to know
The Vikings are on a roll and Kirk Cousins could be out for revenge against his former team
-
Top Picks: TNF lock, two NBA plays
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Patriots defense's place in history
Looking at how Bill Belichick blended economics and analytics to build a defense among the...
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there