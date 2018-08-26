Jaguars' Marqise Lee carted off with knee injury that appears pretty serious
Lee is coming off a strong season that earned him a nice payday this offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have suffered a big loss during their preseason dress rehearsal game against the Atlanta Falcons. On the team's second offensive series of the game, wide receiver Marqise Lee took a low hit to his knee.
Lee was injured and remained on the ground for several minutes before eventually being carted off. The Jaguars quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
The hit to Lee's knee was delivered by Damonte Kazee, who was flagged and penalized 15 yards for leading with his helmet. As Lee was carted off the field, several of his Jaguars teammates crowded around him to wish him well.
Lee is heading into his fifth NFL season and is expected to serve as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout if he's healthy after the team saw Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns leave in free agency. Lee is coming off a season in which he had 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns, and then signed a four-year, $38 million contract this offseason.
He's played 16 games only once in his four-year career, sustaining various injuries that have kept him off the field for a couple weeks at a time. If he has to miss time again this season, it will be up to Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, Donte Moncrief and second-round pick D.J. Chark to pick up the slack for Blake Bortles.
