Jaguars' Marrone still not ready to choose between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone made a change at quarterback for the team's third preseason game of 2017, but that doesn't mean he's ready to declare a regular season starter just yet. Speaking after the Jags' 24-23 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night, Marrone had little to say about the battle between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne.

"I'm not going to stand up here and comment a lot on the two," Marrone said, per the team's official website. "I'm going to go back and look at things and see where we're at."

When he goes back and looks at the tape, he'll see that neither quarterback really distinguished himself. Henne went 8 of 14 for 73 yards while getting sacked three times with the first-team offense, and Bortles completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards, a touchdown and a pick with the second-teamers.

For their part, the two QBs seem to be taking the whole thing in stride.

"We'll find out whenever Doug or whoever's making this decision makes up their mind," Henne said. "I'll keep competing and keep working hard."

"When they tell me to go play, I'll go play for as long as they let me," Bortles said.

As for when the decision on who plays will come, Marrone doesn't know that, either. "You'd like to say yesterday," he said. "I've got time. You'd like to make the decision quick, but you want to make sure you make the right decision. That's the most important thing."

There isn't too much more time before the start of the regular season -- the Jags square off with the Texans in their season-opener a mere 16 days from now. And it's not like he's going to see anything from either Bortles or Henne during that time that they haven't already shown during their careers. Both players have been in the league for a while, after all.

Essentially, it's going to come down to who makes the coaching staff more comfortable, along with whether the team is willing to risk Bortles getting injured and thus guaranteeing his fifth-year option for next season and ensuring that he is wildly overpaid.