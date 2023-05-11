The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to undergo significant renovations to TIAA Bank Stadium in order to keep the team in Jacksonville -- even though it could force the team out of Jacksonville for a few seasons. Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry said on 1010XL in Jacksonville the team could play its home games elsewhere for two seasons, which would be in 2025 and 2026 while the stadium is undergoing renovations.

"The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville," Curry said, per David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union. "Those discussions are happening, but two years is the goal. ... I do know that they are considering certain sites that are local that could accommodate them for at least two years."

If the Jaguars were to remain in Jacksonville, the largest stadium in the city is on the campus of the University of North Florida -- a stadium which can hold up to 12,000. The Jaguars have not been in talks with any other cities.

Where could the Jaguars play for two years as a temporary home? Here are a few options:

City Stadium Capacity Orlando, Fla. Camping World Stadium 60,219 London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000 Gainesville, Fla. Ben Hill-Griffin Stadium 88,548 Tallahassee, Fla. Doak S. Campbell Stadium 79,560

The Jaguars are the first NFL team to play in London twice a year, starting this year by playing in England for consecutive weeks. The NFL does have plans for an overseas division in the coming years, so the Jaguars being in London could signal a test run for the league.

If the Jaguars choose to remain in the states, Orlando is two hours and 141 miles away. Camping World Stadium has hosted Pro Bowls and underwent a major reconstruction in 2014. Gainesville is just over an hour and 72 miles away from Jacksonville while Tallahassee is two and a half hours and 164 miles away.

The Jaguars have two years to make this decision, but it's highly likely they won't be in TIAA Bank Stadium for a few years.