Jaguars move clocks at team facilities back to correct time after firing Tom Coughlin

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising move by firing of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin. It came with just two games remaining on the 2019 schedule.

A day later, the chance started to set in, as the Jaguars moved all the clocks at team facilities back to the correct time. Coughlin would set all the clocks five to 15 minutes fast in an effort to get players to show up on time. Coughlin has had a track record of being a disciplinarian during his coaching days and brought that attitude to the Jaguars when he returned to the team.

"I thought I was late for meetings," cornerback AJ Bouye told the team's website. "I look up and I had an extra five minutes, so I was good. That's the only thing that's really changed. That's the first thing I noticed when I got in here."

Owner Shad Khan revealed that he planned to fire Coughlin following the season, but decided to get a jump on the offseason. One reason why is that the Jaguars recently lost a grievance to the NFL Players Association after the team was fining players for missing mandatory offseason workouts. Running back Leonard Fournette was awarded $99,000 for fines that he received for sitting on the bench when he was inactive during a game in 2018.

"Most of the issues are probably trying to create a winning culture through methods of holding people accountable," Jaguars union representative Calais Campbell told ESPN. "I liked him [Coughlin] a lot — and as a person. The way his methods are, everybody has different opinions on; but for myself, I understood them."

Coughlin certainly was a stickler for structure and some of his tactics may not have been well-received. That's fairly evident in the fact that the team fixed the clocks immediately after his departure.