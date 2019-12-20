Jaguars move clocks at team facilities back to correct time after firing Tom Coughlin
Coughlin moved the clocks ahead so that players would be on time
On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars made a surprising move by firing of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin. It came with just two games remaining on the 2019 schedule.
A day later, the chance started to set in, as the Jaguars moved all the clocks at team facilities back to the correct time. Coughlin would set all the clocks five to 15 minutes fast in an effort to get players to show up on time. Coughlin has had a track record of being a disciplinarian during his coaching days and brought that attitude to the Jaguars when he returned to the team.
"I thought I was late for meetings," cornerback AJ Bouye told the team's website. "I look up and I had an extra five minutes, so I was good. That's the only thing that's really changed. That's the first thing I noticed when I got in here."
Owner Shad Khan revealed that he planned to fire Coughlin following the season, but decided to get a jump on the offseason. One reason why is that the Jaguars recently lost a grievance to the NFL Players Association after the team was fining players for missing mandatory offseason workouts. Running back Leonard Fournette was awarded $99,000 for fines that he received for sitting on the bench when he was inactive during a game in 2018.
"Most of the issues are probably trying to create a winning culture through methods of holding people accountable," Jaguars union representative Calais Campbell told ESPN. "I liked him [Coughlin] a lot — and as a person. The way his methods are, everybody has different opinions on; but for myself, I understood them."
Coughlin certainly was a stickler for structure and some of his tactics may not have been well-received. That's fairly evident in the fact that the team fixed the clocks immediately after his departure.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 preview: Key games and stats
Week 16 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Week 16 Practice Squad Power Rankings
This is an opportune time for teams looking ahead to 2020 to grab practice squad players from...
-
49ers vs. Rams odds, picks, bets, sims
Tom Fornelli has hit 11 straight picks involving the 49ers.
-
Patriots vs. Bills odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bills vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
-
Texans vs. Buccaneers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Buccaneers vs. Texans game 10,000...
-
Prospects to watch in the Texas Bowl
Explosive offensive playmakers bring intrigue to this year's Texas Bowl
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game