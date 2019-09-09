Jaguars' Myles Jack will reportedly not be suspended by NFL after ejection in Week 1 loss to Chiefs
It was an act the NFL won't tolerate on a football field, but they appear to be in a forgiving mood to start the season
When games get underway for Week 2 of the 2019 season, you'll likely see Myles Jack on the field.
The former second-round pick came dangerously close to that not being the case after being ejected from the Jacksonville Jaguars season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, in a game that rapidly devolved into the former outclassing the latter at nearly every turn. With just under nine minutes to play in the second quarter, in a still-close 17-10 affair at the time, Jack got into a confrontation with wide receiver Sammy Watkins that included Jack throwing a punch that led to him getting ejected from the game.
As seen here, Watkins appears to be the instigator, but Jack's reaction is a clear-cut violation of NFL policy.
To make matters worse, once ejected, Jack opted to escalate the situation further versus simply leaving the field quietly.
But wait, there's more.
At first blush, this would seem enough for the league office in New York to take an expedited look at the situation and potentially consider suspending Jack for Week 2, at minimum, but it appears the 24-year-old may dodge the wrath of Roger Goodell and his staff -- at least for now.
Both Jack and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander -- who was ejected after a blatant helmet-to-helmet hit against Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday -- will have their transgressions reviewed, but no punishment will likely be handed down for Week 2, if ever.
This would be especially surprising for Alexander, if the league does opt to not levy additional punishment, considering both how protective the NFL is of their quarterbacks and the current focus on preventing concussions.
For Jack, who was tossed out of a game only days after signing a contract extension, he'll look to shake off his errors and get back to helping the Jaguars right the ship after suffering a mostly embarrassing opening day defeat. They'll travel to Houston next to take on the Texans in Week 2, and Jack's skill set is paramount to containing both DeShaun Watson and dual-threat running back Duke Johnson.
The Jaguars have already lost Nick Foles for at least half the season with a broken collarbone, and can't afford to lose any other top talent for even a single game in a young season that already has many concerned about their potential to bounce back and stay afloat.
