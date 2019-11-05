Jaguars name healthy Nick Foles starter, sending rookie Gardner Minshew to the bench

"Minshew Mania" is over -- at least for now. On Tuesday, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone informed reporters that Nick Foles would be taking over for rookie Gardner Minshew under center, per the NFL Network.

Foles went down in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs with a fractured collarbone, and the Jaguars' sixth-round pick was forced to grow up quickly. Minshew impressed, passing for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in relief duty in Week 1.

Minshew went on to win four of his eight starts, and became the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 13 touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions through his first eight games. He quickly turned into a fan favorite due to his famous mustache as well as his ability to keep plays alive.

With Foles returning to practice last week, Marrone would have to make a tough decision at quarterback. During a Wednesday interview on "Good Morning Football," Minshew indicated that he was not worried about his starting status being taken away, and just wanted what's best for the team in the long run.

"It's something I can't really worry about right now," Minshew said, via NFL.com. "Every halfway competitive guy ever, you want to be the guy out there helping your team win, there is no doubt about that. But at the end of the day, we just want to win, and whatever we've got to do to make it happen, we're going to do it."

Minshew had a final chance to prove that he was the answer at quarterback moving forward against the Houston Texans last Sunday, but unfortunately put together his worst professional outing yet. Minshew passed for 309 yards and two interceptions in London, and also lost two fumbles. The Jaguars were blown out, 26-3, and it became clear that Foles would probably be given back the reigns to the offense after Jacksonville's Week 10 bye.

In all, Minshew passed for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine total games. He kept the Jaguars competitive in every matchup he started, and before Sunday, had kept every loss within single digits. Minshew may be done for now, but it's clear that he has a bright future. The Jagaurs have to be happy that they have two capable quarterbacks on roster.