With the speed of a roadrunner chasing a wily coyote, the Jacksonville Jaguars are ending the Jake Luton era. It was an unceremonious run for Luton in attempting to replace an injured Gardner Minshew, finishing with an 0-3 record in a stretch that saw him rapidly decline from an impressive first outing against the floundering Houston Texans to a zero touchdown, four interception day against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. With that, head coach Doug Marrone has seen enough, and announced his decision to bench Luton to make way for veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to start in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

This obviously raises eyebrows in regards to the Jaguars' plan going forward, seeing as they likely need more evaluation on Luton in a 1-9 season wherein they literally have nothing more to lose on the stat sheet, but film to gain in their assessment of the QB position in 2021. The magic surrounding Minshew has all but died in North Florida, and the decision to thrust a 30-year-old journeyman into the QB1 role seems to confirm it, considering Minshew told Marrone his previously fractured thumb is now at 100 percent.

Still, Marrone refused to make a decision until now, and it's neither Minshew nor Luton.

Glennon entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, going on to spend time with three other teams before signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason. Released in final roster cut downs at the end of August, he was re-signed to the team's practice squad and promoted to the active roster not long thereafter, but hasn't been made available on game days to this point. His first game action for the Jaguars comes with a lot of question marks for all involved, including a hot-seated Marrone, as the head scratching in Jacksonville continues for yet another season.



Glennon will face the Browns with a career record of 6-16 in tow.