Jaguars' Nick Foles leaves Week 1 battle vs. Chiefs with shoulder injury, rookie Gardner Minshew impressing

The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding their breath. After seeing Patrick Mahomes get off to a fast start in North Florida, quarterback Nick Foles set out to make sure his team could keep up in what is shaping up to be an AFC shootout.

The former Super Bowl MVP showed he still very much has the magic he's been praised so soundly for, stepping up to make a terrific throw under duress that ended up being a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver D.J. Chark -- who reeled in the rainbow with a nice over-the-shoulder grab. Foles stood tall and took the big hit to make it happen, which cut the Chiefs' lead cut to three points early in the first half.

He'd pay for it, though, and was evaluated by the Jaguars medical staff before being officially ruled out after having X-rays on his shoulder.

INJURY UPDATE:



QB Nick Foles has been ruled out with a left shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/ChOxvmBOJR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019

There's concern Foles may have suffered a fractured collarbone, but that is to be determined when the Jaguars run more tests on him this week. In the meantime, they're gaining confidence in what rookie Gardner Minshew can do in Foles' potential absence. Minshew was selected by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he's not playing like a late Day 3 pick.

With 5:25 remaining in the game and with the Chiefs having the victory well in hand, Minshew continues to battle -- currently 17 for 18 passing with 215 passing yards and his first career touchdown, with no interceptions. He's showed poise on a big stage and against a high-powered Chiefs game, giving the Jaguars at least some semblance of calm as they head to an 0-1 start with the former Super Bowl MVP quarterback concerned about his status going forward.