Jaguars' Nick Foles reportedly eyeing Week 11 return from fractured collarbone

Nick Foles will be sidelined for the majority of the season, but the Jacksonville Jaguars at least now have a date they can circle on the calendar when assessing his possible return. The former Super Bowl MVP had a short-lived debut for his new team when he was knocked out of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs with a fractured collarbone.

It occurred when Foles stepped up in the pocket to make a beautiful throw that would result in a 35-yard touchdown, but he took a massive hit from a defender in the process. He was immediately rushed to the X-ray room and ruled out for the remainder of the game, opening the door for an impressive outing from rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew. It'll be Minshew's show for quite some time going forward, but Foles' season isn't a total loss. The 30-year-old, now on injured reserve with the ability to return in eight weeks, is eyeing Week 11 as the target date to again take the field -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That would pit him up against the rival Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 17, in a battle that could ultimately determine the AFC South. It'll be the first time the two sides meet in the 2019 season.

Foles is the Jaguars biggest offseason acquisition after signing a four-year, $88 million deal with the team in March, and was looked upon as the staple for what the team wanted to accomplish in 2019 and beyond. Although they'll now have to wait for him to return and make an impact, Minshew's showing against the Chiefs provides hope he can at least keep the boat afloat in Foles' absence.

Although the Jaguars were outclassed by Patrick Mahomes and Co., Minshew threw for 275 yards and a touchdown with just one interception on 22-for-25 passing. He'll now look to truly dig in when he faces a usually stout Houston Texans defense that will play angry after seeing J.J. Watt negated by the New Orleans Saints on a national primetime stage. It'll be yet another big test for the Minshew and the Jaguars' offensive line, as the team looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in both overall record and within the AFC.

For Foles, it's all about rehabilitation with the hopes he can return to a team still in the playoff hunt, where his magic has been known to reign supreme recently.