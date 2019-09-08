Jaguars' Nick Foles suffers injury vs. Chiefs in Week 1 and is ruled out, Gardner Minshew takes over as the starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars are holding their breath. After seeing Patrick Mahomes get off to a fast start in North Florida, quarterback Nick Foles set out to make sure his team could keep up in what is shaping up to be an AFC shootout.

The former Super Bowl MVP showed he still very much has the magic he's been praised so soundly for, stepping up to make a terrific throw under duress that ended up being a 35-yard touchdown to wide receiver D.J. Chark -- who reeled in the rainbow with a nice over-the-shoulder grab. Foles stood tall and took the big hit to make it happen, and the play now has the Chiefs lead cut to only three points early in the first half.

He'd pay for it, though, and is currently being evaluated by the Jaguars medical staff.

Foles bypassed the locker room, though, and is instead getting X-rays to diagnose the issue. The team wasted no time ruling Foles out for the remainder of the game -- an ominous decision that now raises questions about his availability going forward.

