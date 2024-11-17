The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory. And that disappointment could lead to significant changes sooner rather than later. The Jags will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday before entering their Week 12 bye. If Jacksonville comes out on the losing end of things in Week 11, NFL Media reports that a "dramatic move" could come as soon as this week.

While that characterization is a bit vague, it doesn't take too long of a reach to circle head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke as possible casualties if the Jaguars were to lose this week, prompting ownership to shake things up. This report even illustrates that it wouldn't come as a surprise to those in the building if Pederson and/or Baalke got the axe.

If the Jaguars were to move off Pederson, quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy could be a candidate to take over in the interim, given his prior head-coaching experience.

An in-season change at either spot wouldn't be uncommon for Jacksonville. In 2020, the franchise fired GM Dave Caldwell in late November after three seasons. Then, in 2021, the Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer less than a year into his tenure.

Pederson was brought in as the head coach in 2022 with the hope that he'd give the organization some stability and came to Jacksonville with a Super Bowl-winning background. However, the team has yet to reach the heights they'd hoped for under Pederson, which includes a 2-8 start to the 2024 season.

This rough stretch for the Jaguars also comes off the heels of the organization giving Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen monster extensions this offseason. That led to Jaguars owner Shad Khan dubbing them "the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars ever" back in September, adding an extra sting to this well below .500 record.

Given that, changes are likely to be made, and it could reportedly come as soon as this week if they are not able to upset the 8-1 Detroit Lions on the road in Week 11.