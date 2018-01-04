Jaguars owner donates 1,000 playoff tickets to refugees and displaced Puerto Ricans

For the first time since 2007, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the playoffs. The AFC South champs will host the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and when they take the field, there will be some special guests in the audience. Jaguars owner Shad Khan is donating 500 tickets to "refugees from around the world who have settled in Northeast Florida" and 500 tickets to "displaced Puerto Ricans and their families in communities throughout Jaguars territory in North and Central Florida."

The team announced the donations in a release on its official website.

"The Jaguars' first home playoff appearance in very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home," Khan said, per the release. "Whether it's a home game in August or January, it's important for the Jaguars to consistently be good citizens and do the right thing for our community. Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives, and if we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day."

The Jags are also donating 1,500 tickets to local service personnel through the Greater Jacksonville Area USO, at the subsidized cost of $20 per ticket.

"The military is synonymous with Jacksonville and we are proud, as always, to have those who serve in attendance on Sunday," Khan said. "The playoffs are a great reward for all of our fans, but I am particularly pleased for our servicemen and servicewomen who have played a major role in the game day experience at EverBank Field and simply given us unbelievable support over the years. The long wait for playoff football in Jax ends Sunday!"

Due to massive demand, the Jaguars are also removing tarps that usually cover four sections of seats at EverBank Field, opening up 3,501 more seats than are usually available on game days, according to USA Today. It's the team's first playoff home game since 1999, so it's no surprise that demand for tickets is through the roof. It's great that more fans will be in the stadium, but it's also pretty cool that the Jags are finding a way to get people that have been having a tough time of late into the stadium as well.