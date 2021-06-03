Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is proposing a plan for a development project near TIAA Bank Field that would result in a new football facility for the team. The two-phase project would cost more than $441 million and Khan would be responsible for paying half of the price for the $120 million football facility.

"My goal is for downtown Jacksonville to be the envy of cities here in the U.S. and elsewhere, and I see no reason why we can't achieve that goal," Khan said in a press release. "I am confident we have the local leadership, spirit and commitment to revitalize downtown Jacksonville in a manner that will make the world take notice while also serving the needs of the community and the people who make Jacksonville their home."

The Jaguars still need approval from several city committees and Jacksonville city council before construction could begin. The franchise hopes that construction could begin by the end of 2021.

Khan previously proposed a $450 million project similar to this one, but the city council failed to grant enough votes for that project last January.

The 125,000 square-foot facility would be built outside of the north end of TIAA Bank Field and would include locker rooms, meeting rooms, training areas, medical support facilities, and a weight room. There would also be public view areas, restrooms, concession stands, and a team shop.

There would also be two full-size grass practice fields and a full-size indoor practice field for the Jaguars. There is currently an indoor practice field on the south end of TIAA Bank Field.

There would be a Four Seasons hotel and residences, office space, and renovations to the marina that would be included in Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 would include orthopedic sports medicine complex, retail space and a parking structure.