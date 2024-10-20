The Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a sluggish start in London on Sunday, but that all changed in the second quarter when they exploded for three touchdowns.

The biggest score of the quarter came from Parker Washington, who returned a punt 96 yards for a score. For the most part, returners won't field a kick if it looks like it's going to land inside their own 10-yard line, but Washington decided to do things differently and it paid off.

On the play, New England's Bryce Barringer got off a huge 66-yard punt, which Washington ended up fielding at his own 4-yard line, and that's when this happened.

Washington found a seam and didn't get touched as he rocketed 96 yards down the field for a touchdown that gave the Jaguars a 22-10 lead.

The return by Washington set a Jaguars' franchise record, breaking the previous mark of 91 yards, which was set by Keelan Cole in 2020. Washington's return was also tied for the 11th-longest in NFL history. It was also the third longest punt return TD by any player in the NFL over the past 10 years.

Washington's return capped off a huge second quarter for the Jaguars. The Jags got off to a rough start during a first quarter with New England jumping out to a 10-0 lead, but Jacksonville quickly erased that with three scores over the final 10 minutes of the second quarter. Besides Washington's return, there was a one-yard scoring run by Tank Bigsby and a six-yard TD catch by Brian Thomas.

The three scores allowed the Jags to take a 22-10 lead into halftime. If you want to check out the latest updates from this game, be sure to check out our live blog here.