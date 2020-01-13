Jaguars part ways with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after just one season

The Jacksonville Jaguars opted to stick with head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell after a disappointing 2019, but they won't be sticking with one of Marrone's top assistants entering 2020.

Just one year after hiring him as offensive coordinator, the Jags have mutually parted ways with John DeFilippo, as announced by the team. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 41-year-old DeFilippo is perhaps best known for his Super Bowl-winning stint as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks coach (2016-2017), reuniting with Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles when the latter signed with Jacksonville last offseason. Charged with developing undrafted rookie Gardner Minshew, who captivated the Jags' fan base in replace of the injured Foles throughout 2019, the Ohio native oversaw a Jags offense that ranked 20th and 26th in yards and points per game, respectively.

Though DeFilippo has been touted as an up-and-coming QB guru, coaching Derek Carr during the Oakland Raiders starter's rookie season and guiding both Foles and Carson Wentz to career performances in Philadelphia, he's also never lasted more than one season as an offensive coordinator, spending the 2015 campaign with the Cleveland Browns and then part of 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings. Kevin Stefanski, who's reportedly set to leave Minnesota for the Browns' head coaching vacancy, replaced DeFilippo as the Vikings' coordinator after Week 14 of that season following disagreements between DeFilippo and coach Mike Zimmer.

DeFilippo, who's also spent time with the New York Giants (2005-2006) and New York Jets (2009), has already been speculated as a possible candidate for Doug Pederson's offensive coordinator vacancy with the Eagles. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said Monday, however, that DeFilippo would have to be OK surrendering play-calling duties in the event of a return.