Jaguars player makes bold 2018 prediction that would put Jags in NFL record book

For the second year in a row, Malik Jackson is making a wildly bold preseason prediction about the Jaguars upcoming season, and this time, we might want to take him seriously.

Last year, Jackson was basically laughed at after predicting that the Jaguars would go undefeated and win the Super Bowl, which seemed like a crazy prediction, especially when you consider the fact that the Jags were coming off a 3-13 season in 2016. Although the Jaguars didn't end up winning it all, Jackson's prediction definitely didn't look so crazy after Jacksonville made it all the way to the AFC title game.

This year, Jackson isn't predicting a Super Bowl win, but he is sticking with one part of last year's prediction: He thinks the Jaguars are going to go undefeated in 2018.

"I think we're going 16-0," Jackson told TMZ Sports this week.

If you haven't seen the Jaguars schedule, it's pretty loaded. Not only do the Jags have to play the Steelers, but they also have to play both Super Bowl teams from last season (Philadelphia and New England). Of course, none of that seems to bother Jackson.

"I'm calling it, 16-0," Jackson said. "I don't think anybody can beat us as long as we stay healthy and do what we're supposed to do. Nobody had us last year, we went to the AFC Championship, we were this close. We'll build our character and I think we're going to be alright."

Jackson probably should have just predicted a Super Bowl win, because that's much easier to do than going undefeated. Since the NFL schedule expanded to 16 games in 1978, only one team has managed to make it through a season unbeaten: the 2007 Patriots. Basically, going undefeated probably isn't the best goal to set for an NFL season.

Coincidentally, the Jaguars will be opening the 2018 season against the Giants, the same team that ended the Patriots' undefeated dreams in 2007. (Note: The 1972 Dolphins also went unbeaten (14-0), but that was in a 14-game season and Jackson isn't predicting 14-0).

Although Jackson didn't predict that the Jags would make the Super Bowl this year, that's OK, because someone else already did that: Tony Romo. Romo will be calling his first Super Bowl this year when the game airs on CBS, and right now, he's expecting the Jaguars to play in it. The former Cowboys quarterback is predicting a Packers-Jaguars game for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta and since Romo is rarely wrong about anything, we should probably just assume that's going to happen.