Jaguars players trolled Steelers safety Mike Mitchell after playoff win over Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh safety did a lot of talking before the game, and now he has to take his lumps
Prior to Sunday's Jaguars-Steelers playoff game, Pittsburgh players seemed awfully confident -- almost like they were looking past Jacksonville. In fact, Le'Veon Bell tweeted about looking forward to facing the Patriots in the AFC Championship after New England won Saturday night.
That over-confidence came back to bite them on Sunday, as the Steelers fell to the Jaguars at home, 45-42. Plenty of Steelers players had to eat crow after the loss, including safety Mike Mitchell.
Mitchell did a lot of talking prior to Sunday's game. He said earlier in the week that not only were the Steelers going to play the Patriots again, but that they were going to win. Then, on Friday, Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey was asked about Mitchell's comments, Ramsey said he didn't know much about the 30-year-old safety.
Mitchell clearly took offense to that remark, because he showed up outside of the Jacksonville locker room before Sunday's contest and he was there to remind them who he was.
Unfortunately for Mitchell, the game didn't exactly go as planned. Pittsburgh lost and Mitchell had a limited impact with a handful of tackles. It wasn't the kind of showing that makes someone a household name.
After the Jaguars win, several Jacksonville players got to have their fun at Mitchell's expense. They did not pass up the opportunity.
Heck, even Jacksonville's official Twitter account couldn't pass up the chance to troll Mitchell.
The Jags definitely seemed quite pissed over how much the Steelers underestimated and disrespected them, but credit to them for showing up and getting the last laugh.
