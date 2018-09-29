Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette hints that he'll play in Week 4: 'See ya'll Sunday'

Leonard Fournette didn't practice in full this week until Friday, he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game on the Jacksonville Jaguars injury report, and coach Doug Marrone called him "50-50" to play against the Houston Texans.

The star running back hinted on Twitter late Friday that he will, in fact, suit up for the first time since the Jags' season opener, however.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, the former No. 4 overall draft pick tweeted "see ya'll Sunday" and that he's "happy to be back."

Fournette's tweet has since been deleted, but it suggests the Jaguars' starting running back will be available against Houston.

The one-time LSU standout was an integral part of Jacksonville's run to the AFC Championship in 2017, gaining more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. But he also missed three games due to injury and then returned to the sidelines for Weeks 2 and 3 this year because of a hamstring issue. He had just nine carries for 41 yards against the New York Giants in the Jaguars' opening game before being replaced by T.J. Yeldon.

If Fournette does not play vs. the Texans on Sunday, Yeldon would be in line to start again. He leads the team with 153 rushing yards through three games, just slightly ahead of quarterback Blake Bortles (104 yards).