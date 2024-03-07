The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed one of their own just before free agency opens next week, as they have locked down offensive guard Ezra Cleveland for three more years with $14.5 million guaranteed, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The total value of the contract extension is $28.5 million, per NFL Media.

The Jaguars acquired Cleveland from the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline last season for a sixth-round pick. He played in nine games for Jacksonville, starting in five. Cleveland was originally selected by the Vikings with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boise State, and he started in 49 of 53 games played for the Vikings before being dealt to the AFC.

Cleveland was Pete Prisco's No. 98 free agent in this class, but the Jaguars did not let him get to the open market. He's a versatile interior offensive lineman who even played some left tackle last year. Keeping quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright and healthy is a key goal for Jacksonville moving forward. In 2023, he suffered a knee sprain, high ankle sprain, a concussion and a shoulder injury. Lawrence missed just one game, but his play suffered down the stretch. The former No. 1 overall pick turned the ball over 10 times in the final four games, which was the most in the NFL in that span.