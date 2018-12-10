Jaguars react after Leonard Fournette was caught on video threatening a fan at Titans game
The Jaguars running back was caught on video threatening a fan
Leonard Fournette could be in hot water with the NFL after a video emerged this week that showed him threatening a fan in Nashville during the waning moments of Jacksonville's 30-9 loss to Tennessee in Week 14.
At some point during the fourth quarter, Fournette approached the fan at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and threatened him.
"I will beat your ass," Fournette is heard saying in the video, which was obtained by TMZ.
At that point, multiple Jaguars staffers grabbed Fournette and convinced him to head back over to the team bench area. However, even after returning to the Jaguars bench, Fournette still wasn't done with the fan. In the video, which you can see on TMZ by clicking here, Fournette turns away from the field and once again starts yelling at the fan.
"You're too old for that. Chill out. I'm not worried about you," Fournette says. "You want to come down here? I'll whoop your ass."
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was asked about the incident on Monday and he said that Fournette only made the comments because the fan had been heckling him with racial slurs.
"I met with Leonard, he said there was a racial slur, so that's what was told to me," Marrone said.
When asked if Fournette would be facing any punishment from the team, Marrone insinuated that his running back probably wouldn't be facing any discipline due to the circumstances of the situation.
"Kind of a tough one if it's a racial slur and that's what the player tells you," Marrone said.
(Stream Sunday's Redskins-Jaguars game on CBS All Access. and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free.)
If Fournette does end up facing any punishment for the incident, it will likely come from the league. Marrone admitted on Monday that he hadn't talked to anyone besides Fournette to verify whether or not the running back's story was accurate. With the video now public, the NFL will likely investigate to determine whether or not a punishment is warranted.
If Fournette were to get suspended, it would mark the second time this year that he's been punished. The Jaguars running back was suspended for one game after he got into a fight with Buffalo's Shaq Lawson in Week 12. Fournette has been having a tough time with fans this year. After the fight in Buffalo, a fan threw a beer can at him and hit him in the head as he was leaving the field.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
'Skins QB used Madden to learn teammates
The veteran QB played just five days after signing with Washington
-
Vikings vs. Seahawks odds, top MNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Vikings vs. Seahawks game 10,000 t...
-
Gronk rips himself after 'Miami Miracle'
Gronk admits he was kind of 'sucky' on the Dolphins' game-winning play
-
Bears or Cowboys? Who can make NFC run?
Would you rather have the Bears or Cowboys when it comes to the NFL?
-
Raiders fire GM McKenzie midseason
The Raiders are being run by Jon Gruden completely and utterly now
-
Malcolm Jenkins' advice for replay ref
The Eagles appeared to recover a fumble on the opening kickoff but the replay officials di...