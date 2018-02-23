Jaguars release Chris Ivory two seasons into five-year, $32 million deal
Ivory averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in two years with Jacksonville
With Leonard Fournette as the clear-cut lead back, it was only a matter of time before the Jacksonville Jaguars cut ties with veteran running back Chris Ivory, and that time came Friday as the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they released Chris Ivory as part of a series of roster moves.
Ivory signed a five-year, $32 million contract with the Jaguars prior to the 2016 season. That deal included a $5 million signing bonus and $10 million in guarantees, giving the Jaguars an out right now with only $3 million in dead money on their books. By releasing him, the Jags save close to $4 million on their books for the 2018 season.
After they drafted Fournette with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Ivory's time with the team was sure to come to an end fairly soon. Fournette is the team's clear lead ball-carrier, and the team also has T.J. Yeldon still on his rookie deal. There's really no need to carry a nearly $7 million cap hit for a veteran back that was inactive for the last two regular-season games in 2017.
Ivory averaged just 3.6 yards per carry during his two seasons with Jacksonville and will turn 30 yards old next month. If there is a market for his services this offseason, it is likely to be a limited one.
-
Steelers listening to Martavis offers
Bryant reportedly requested a trade last season but the Steelers elected to hang onto him
-
Stephen Jones talks Dez, accountability
The Cowboys have sounded increasingly willing to cut ties with Bryant throughout the offse...
-
Prospects who should ace combine drills
These prospects should star in the events at the combine this upcoming week
-
Jason Kelce to march in Mummers parade
It turns out the Eagles center's epic parade speech is just the gift that keeps on giving
-
Jake Fisher cleared after heart surgery
Fisher went on the non-football illness list last November but is now cleared to return
-
Charles Tillman is now an FBI agent
Tillman spent some of his offseasons during his career working with law enforcement