A veteran NFL kicker is on the open market. The Jaguars released Josh Lambo on Tuesday morning, two days after fellow kicker Matthew Wright made all three of his field goal attempts in Jacksonville's first win of the 2021 season. The Jaguars hadn't made a field goal all season until their Week 6 win over the Dolphins.

The 30-year-old Lambo broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2015 and had been with the Jaguars since 2017. He made 95 percent of his field goal attempts in 2017 while helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship Game. Overall, he hit 91.6 percent of his field goal attempts while with Jacksonville, the highest percentage in franchise history. Lambo missed most of the 2020 season with a hip injury. He struggled during what was ultimately his final season in Jacksonville, as Lambo missed each of his three field goal attempts and two of his seven point-after attempts this season.

Wright missed his first field goal attempt of the season during Jacksonville's Week 5 loss to Tennessee. He rebounded with a strong performance in London against the Dolphins. Along with making both of his point-after attempts, Wright got the Jaguars on the board with a 40-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter. He hit a game-tying, 54-yard attempt with 3:40 left before drilling a game-winning, 53-yard attempt as time expired.

Wright, 25, has had two stints with the Steelers and spent the majority of this past offseason with the Lions. In between stints with the Steelers, Wright participated in the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers' training camp. During his brief time in the NFL, Wright has made 87.5 percent of his field goal attempts and 92.9 percent of his point-after attempts.