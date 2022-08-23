With the preseason wrapping up, NFL teams continue to make adjustments to their rosters. One such team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released veteran offensive guard Wes Martin on Tuesday. It didn't take long for Martin to find a new home as he was claimed off waivers by the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

Martin made 11 starts during his first three seasons. He made five starts in each of his first two seasons in Washington, where in 2020 he helped the franchise capture an NFC East division title. He started the 2021 season on Washington's practice squad before he joining the Giants in late September. Martin made one start during his lone season with New York before he was claimed by the Jaguars in May.

The 26-year-old lineman was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Indiana, where he started 37 games and was a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten performer.